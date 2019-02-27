Detective Pikachu trailer: Diplo makes cameo in upcoming live-action film featuring Ryan Reynolds

A new trailer of Detective Pikachu was recently dropped by the makers and it gives a look at more Pokemon species Psyduck, Bulbasaur, Charizard and Jigglypuff.

The furry little Pokemon finds Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) to help him search for his missing father. Pikachu has different theories including, the father faking his own death or even faking someone else's death to cover up his vanishing act. Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Karan Soni, Paul Kitson, and Bill Nighy also star in pivotal roles. American DJ Diplo also makes a brief cameo in the trailer.

playing myself in the pokemon detective movie is the first time my kids have ever thought i’m cool https://t.co/wl27DPcBEt — dip (@diplo) February 26, 2019

Ryan Reynolds, who is the voice of Pikachu had teased the new trailer with a video on his method acting process for the role, which involved him living and breathing the character.

Detective Pikachu is based on a game for Nintendo 3Ds, which also gave the Pokémon a voice as previously reported by Deadline.

Rob Letterman, who has previously helmed Goosebumps and Monsters vs Aliens, has directed the film. Detective Pikachu has been produced by Legendary Entertainment and is scheduled to release in May by Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures.

The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 10 May.

Watch the trailer here.



