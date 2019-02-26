You are here:

Watch: Ryan Reynolds reveals his absurd method acting approach for Detective Pikachu in promo video

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 19:09:53 IST

In a new video, Ryan Reynolds shared the lengths he went through to get into character for Detective Pikachu. "You know, I lived it and I breathed it; I became the character. I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu," he says.

Reynolds then goes on to describe his absurd method process with a completely straight face — from abandoning his children to living at Pikachu's height, reading about him and even trying to "lose 182 pounds to match his weight, until doctors intervened." His wife Blake Lively also features in the video, complaining about the Ryan's complete disregard for their children.

Reynolds teased a new Detective Pikachu trailer through this promotional video.

The yellow Pokemon with a penchant for sleuthing teams up with Tim Goodman (played by Justice Smith), the only person who can communicate with him. Tim is in search of his missing father and as they uncover this mystery, looking for clues around Ryme City, they get caught up in trouble much bigger than they had imagined. Rob Letterman, who has previously helmed Goosebumps and Monsters vs Aliens, has directed the film.

 

