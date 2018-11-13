Detective Pikachu trailer: Justice Smith teams up with the talking Pokémon voiced by Ryan Reynolds

The first trailer of the live action film Detective Pikachu was shared by the makers on 12 November.

Ryan Reynolds voices the titular character, a little, furry yellow Pokémon with a penchant for sleuthing. He teams up with Tim Goodman (played by Justice Smith), the only person who can communicate with him. Tim is in search of his missing father and as they uncover this mystery, looking for clues around Ryme City, they get caught up in trouble much bigger than they had imagined.

Reynolds also announced the trailer release on Instagram and wrote, "I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it would be this soon."

Detective Pikachu is based on a game for Nintendo 3Ds, which also gave the Pokémon a voice, writes Deadline. Kathryn Newton , Ken Watanabe, Iran Soni, Paul Kitson, and Bill Nighy are also a part of the film's cast.

Rob Letterman, who has previously helmed Goosebumps and Monsters vs Aliens has directed the film. Detective Pikachu has been produced by Legendary Entertainment and is scheduled to release in May by Warner Brothers and Universal Pictures.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 13, 2018 09:53 AM