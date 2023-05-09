As West Bengal and Tamil Nadu ban The Kerala story, the film still shines and is making more business than The Kashmir files.

Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story grabbed the headlines and audience’s attention right from its teaser, which was released last year. Amid controversy and criticism from some political parties, the Adah Sharma directorial hit the screens last Friday and hit the ball out of the park with insane trending at the box office.

The film didn’t have any popular face or expensive marketing strategy but it worked due to its bold content and the true story of conversion of Kerala women to Islam and them latter forcing them to join ISIS.

Due to its controversial subject, the screening of film was stopped from Sunday in Tamil Nadu followed by a ban in West Bengal. However, it also got declared tax-free in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Till yesterday (Monday), the film has raked in around Rs 45 crore and has trumped Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty’s The Kashmir Files, which had collected Rs 42.20 crore in its first four days.

Since the film is showing solid strength in the weekdays, we are expecting The Kerala Story to end its opening around Rs 70-80 crore.

Yogita Bihani, who played a key role in The Kerala Story, recently said, “When I met the makers, and they told me about the real incidents of these three girls and what they went through, I felt an urgency to be part of a story that talks about women’s safety, and for me, the safety of women is very crucial without differentiating about caste, creed or religion. So that was my big motivation to be a part of the film.”

She added, “I will continue to strive for stories with strong female characters or stories about safety, aspirations, and equality for women. In the film, my character, Nimah is a strong-headed girl who can think for herself. She might take time, but eventually, she will know those who use religion for personal agendas. She will not be misguided by those with ill intentions and, in the process, misuse religion for their agendas. Instead, she will stick her neck out and go as far as possible to save her friends and people. I connected with effortless empathy of the character and strength in dark times.”

