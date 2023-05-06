The Kerala Story is not Hindutva fiction, world is waking up to love jihad and grooming

The year was 2010. One of India’s chief ministers and cleanest of politicians publicly uttered words that left the Left-‘liberal’ ecosystem first bewildered, then bellicose.

He said: “Their plan is to make Kerala a Muslim state in the next 20 years. For that, they are luring youngsters, offering them money and insisting that they marry Hindu girls to increase the Muslim population. This is how they are growing their majority and these tricks are working.”

This leader was not from the BJP or the RSS and its affiliates. It was the Marxist veteran and CPM’s stalwart from Kerala, VS Achuthanandan.

A year before that, an angry Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had claimed that more than 4,500 girls in the state have been converted by Islamic fundamentalists. Christian organisations were among the first to use the term ‘love jihad’ or ‘Romeo jihad’.

Then in 2021, Bishop of Palai Joseph Kallarangatt blamed a section of Muslims for targeting Christian women through love jihad and narcotics. Speaking during Lent, the Bishop urged the laity to be conscious of the pitfalls in “befriending people from other communities”. He cited a statement by the former state police chief, Loknath Behra, that Kerala had become a hotbed of terrorist sleeper cells and a recruiting centre for jihad.

Back in December 2009, Justice KT Sankaran of the Kerala high court concluded from a case diary that there were forceful conversions. He said it was clear from police reports that there was a “concerted effort” by certain outfits to convert women. The court, while hearing the bail plea of two persons accused of love jihad, said there had already been 3,000-4,000 such conversions in the past four years.

Before one jumps to proclaim these as conspiracy theories of a saffron mind, it must be noted that the CPM leader, the Church and the bishops’ council, the police chief or the high court judge are not sentinels of the Hindutva bastion. On the contrary, many of them were avid opponents of the Hindutva ideology.

So, when The Kerala Story yanks the cork off ‘liberal’ silence on love jihad and opens it up to conversations and box-office collections, it is not ‘Hindu fascism’ at work. Nor is PM Narendra Modi’s mention of the movie and its theme at an election rally in Karnataka a veiled attack on Muslims.

Targeted and organised Islamist conversions using sex and marriage is a globally acknowledged threat, from the grooming gangs of Birmingham to the now-proscribed Popular Front of India’s (PFI) brainwash centres.

That Kerala sent the largest number of Indians — including misled and converted women — to fight for ISIS in Syria and Iraq is also a well-documented fact.

Organisations in Kerala like Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) put the number of converted Hindu girls at more than 30,000.

The government’s Operation Octopus on PFI in October 2022 was done after years of collecting facts and evidence, stalking the infinitely cunning and careful jihadi enterprise for months, waiting with the patience of a predator, and then one day going for the jugular. The evidence is so watertight that appeals against the ban and banishment keep failing in the UAPA tribunal.

But the ‘liberal’-Islamist lobby calls The Kerala Story, which is a film on ISIS and its affiliate spider orgs in India, an attack on Muslims. This begs a question.

If the Congress and the ‘seculars’ attacking Hindutva is not an attack on Hindus, how is the RSS and the BJP exposing Islamist conversions and ISIS activities in Kerala or the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits anti-Muslim?

Movies like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story bring out the uncomfortable truth on which the elitist Congress-Left ecosystem had so far managed to firmly keep a lid. They muddy the still poison called silent complicity to crime.

But the force of truth is such that it makes fake liberals see their reflection even in a whirlpool.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.