Demi Lovato cancels remaining 2018 world tour, focuses on her recovery from drug addiction

Los Angeles: Demi Lovato has cancelled the rest of her 2018 tour dates as she recovers from an drug overdose which had led to her hospitalisation.

Lovato was scheduled to undertake a South America tour in November with shows lined up in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil but they all are cancelled now, reported Variety.

The 25-year-old singer was also scheduled to perform on two dates in Mexico in September.

"Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has cancelled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery," Live Nation said in a statement.

"The 6-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina and Brazil starting November 14th. Tickets will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will automatically be refunded," it added.

Lovato overdosed on what was reported as an unspecified opioid on 24 July. She was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills residence. She was then taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she listed in stable condition and has remained there since the incident.

Following her hospitalization, the singer had also cancelled performances in Atlantic City and Toronto, which were originally slated for 26 July and 29 July respectively.

In an Instagram post recently, the singer spoke about her battle with addiction, saying she needed "time to heal and focus on my sobriety".

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she wrote.

"...I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side," she added.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 10:47 AM