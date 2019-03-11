Delhi Crime trailer: Shafali Shah-led drama series revisits the Delhi 2012 gangrape case

Over six years after the devastatingly brutal Delhi gang rape case, award-winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta revisits the case in Netflix's police procedural Delhi Crime. The official trailer of the seven-part series dropped on 10 March, and it presents a dramatised version the dastardly 2012 case, focusing on the police investigation.

In the wee of a December night, a police jeep screeches to a halt and discovers the victim on the deserted street. We are introduced to investigative officer Varthika Chaturvedi (played by Shefali Shah) who declares in her steely voice that the crime perpetrated "is not just heinous, it is insanity.” Amid mounting media and political pressure, Chaturvedi leads an investigation to nab the six perpetrators, even as the voices demanding justice grow stronger and louder.

The thriller premiered worldwide at Sundance Film Festival on 29 January in the Indie Episodic category.

Apart from Shah, the ensemble cast comprises of Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal , Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

The show is being produced by Robert Friedland, Sidney Kimmel, and Brian Kornreich for Ivanhoe Pictures and premieres on Netflix on 22 March.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 16:59:47 IST