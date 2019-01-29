Delhi Crime, Richie Mehta's police procedural series led by Shefali Shah, to premiere on Netflix on 22 March

Delhi Crime, a seven-part series written and directed by award-winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, is all set to stream on Netflix from 22 March.

The police procedural thriller premieres worldwide at Sundance Film Festival on 29 January in the Indie Episodic category.

The first season of Delhi Crime is inspired by and follows the infamous December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into the Nirbhaya case that entailed the rape of a young woman that reverberated across India and the world. Throughout seven hour-long episodes, Delhi Crime captures the complexities of the scrutiny, the emotional toll on the investigating team, and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice in a fraught environment.

The ensemble cast consists of Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal , Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New Delhi. Mehta conceived the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former Commissioner of the Delhi Police.

Mehta said, “The making of Delhi Crime has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations. I hope that we’ve been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation that must be had about the forces that enabled this brutality," according to a press release.

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, “Delhi Crime is an important story told with sensitivity and responsibility, and we are honored to help bring this series to Indian and global members. It is honest and emotional and powerful. Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world. Watching this series is an affecting experience, and we are sure it will be as meaningful of an experience for Netflix audiences as it was for us.”

The show is being produced by Robert Friedland, Sidney Kimmel, and Brian Kornreich for Ivanhoe Pictures.

Jan 29, 2019