Delhi Crime | Interview with Shefali Shah & Richie Mehta

Netflix's Delhi Crime is a gut-wrenching show based on the police investigation of the 2012 Delhi gangrape. Watch lead actor Shefali Shah and writer-director of Delhi Crime, Richie Mehta, talk about the experience of making it, with Firstpost’s Sheena Oberoi.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 14:55:53 IST