Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot today, the 14th of April and here's Deepika Padukone's reaction to it.

Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone reacted to the most-awaited Ranbir-Alia wedding that is happening today, April 14.

Ayan Mukherjee posted on Instagram confirming the wedding of the couple, with the first look of 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra and Deepika Padukone has liked the post.

While the film is due to hit theatres on September 9, 2022, the filmmakers are giving fans a sneak peek ahead of Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Ayan Mukerji conveyed his good wishes to the couple a day before their wedding by sharing a clip from Brahmastra's love song Kesariya. Ranbir and Alia can't take their gaze away from each other in the song.

Deepika reacted to Ayan's video a few hours after he published it. Ayan's posts were 'liked' by the actress, who previously dated Ranbir. However, she has yet to make a public statement regarding the wedding. Deepika, on the other hand, appears to be sending her love to the soon-to-be-wed couple.

Ranbir and Deepika started dating in 2007 while working on their debut projects, and their romance developed on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. The cheery outlook, however, was short-lived. Deepika was supposedly found cheating on Ranbir with Katrina Kaif, and the rest, as they say, is history. Deepika told up about her break-up with Ranbir many years ago in an interview with a top magazine, citing his philandering as the reason for their split.

The groom's mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have officially verified that Ranbir and Alia are getting married today, April 14. Their wedding will have a pastel theme, and the couple will be dressed in Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra for the occasion. The pheras will take place at 3 p.m.

