Deepika Padukone recently attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles where she took to the Oscars stage and presented an exciting live performance of the song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While the song did come home with an Oscar, Deepika’s speech also won a lot of hearts back here in India as she opted for an interesting style to deliver her message. Calling it a “banger”, the actress perfectly defined the song with phrases like “irresistible catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves” and spoke about the film’s theme but also noted how the song has become a sensation across the globe.

While the song’s popularity is not new to the world, now Deepika Padukone’s Oscar speech is going viral for an interesting reason. Giving a musical twist to her speech, a Canadian DJ created a song by using a few portions from the actress’ speech. Known as ‘SickKick’, the DJ while taking to Instagram shared his song that had clips of Deepika’s speech as she uses the phrase “total banger.” There is no doubt to it that the song is a complete ‘game changer’ and pretty engaging.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sickickmusic



“I was watching the Oscars and heard Deepika Padukone. Incredible speech, and got really inspired to create this little piece of music… total banger!!!” the DJ wrote in his caption.

Social media users while taking to the comment section shared multiple reactions to praise the song. A user wrote, “We need a full version of this total banger of a song”, while another one wrote, “I wonder if she realises that she’s became another one of Sickick’s Sensations.”

“That’s incredible and congrats she shared,” a user commented.

While the video was shared a few days back, it also caught the attention of the actress herself who reposted it on her Instagram story. So far, the video has been viewed over 4 million times with more than 1 lakh likes and several comments.

