Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash no longer with KWAN, confirms talent agency in statement
Talent management agency KWAN says Karishma Prakash will no longer represent Deepika Padukone and the ongoing drug investigations are against Prakash as an individual.
KWAN, the talent management agency Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash was associated with, in a statement, said that she is no longer a part of their company and will not represent the Bollywood actor.
"Karishma Prakash tendered her resignation on 21st of October with immediate effect and it was accepted. She now has nothing to do with KWAN or with any of the artists that the agency represent including Deepika Padukone," KWAN co-founder and CEO Vijay Subramaniam said.
He said the ongoing investigations are against Karishma Prakash as an individual.
Parekh on Wednesday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the seizure of hashish (marijuana) from her residence here last month, an official said.
She was seen entering the NCB office in south Mumbai at 12.15 pm. An official said Prakash's questioning was still on.
On 27 October, an NCB team, which is probing the drugs angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, had seized 1.8 gram from Versova residence of Prakash.
Prakash had been summoned earlier but she remained untraceable as her mobile phone was switched off, the official said.
Padukone had previously been called in for questioning linked to Rajput's death case, along with Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan. Their phones were also seized and sent to the forensic department.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
