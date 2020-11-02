Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB, remains 'untraceable'

Karishma Prakash was summoned after the central agency claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence here in October-end.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has not appeared for questioning and remains "untraceable", a police official said on Monday.

According to NCB sources, Prakash was summoned after the central agency claimed to have seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her Mumbai residence in October-end.

Since then, she has been summoned multiple times by the drug law enforcement agency to join the probe and record her statement.

However, Prakash has not responded to the summons and remains "untraceable", the police official said.

As per the sources, besides the contraband, two bottles of CBD oil, a cannabis product, were also found at her residence during the search.

Prakash has already applied for anticipatory bail.

The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, had summoned Prakash on 28 October following seizures at her residence.

Earlier Padukone and Prakash have appeared before the NCB for questioning.

Prakash's name cropped up during interrogation of one of the arrested drug peddlers, an official said earlier.

Statements of Padukone and fellow actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, were recorded by the NCB in September.

The Central agency has so far arrested 23 persons as part of its investigation in the drug case linked to Rajput's death. The late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the drug case, is out on bail now.