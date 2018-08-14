Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to wed in Italy in November? Kabir Bedi congratulates couple on Twitter

Rumours regarding Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's nuptials have been making headlines once again. Kabir Bedi congratulated the couple, who will reportedly tie the knot in November in Italy's Lake Como. The veteran actor tweeted in response to an article by Filmfare.

Great couple! Great locale in Italy! Great event!

Wishing @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone a wonderful wedding, and a lifetime of happiness. 🙏 https://t.co/pPY6gBol8Z — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) August 13, 2018

The couple have kept their relationship low-key in public and have seldom addressed the conjecture about their wedding. However, they have often displayed affection towards each other on social media.

According to Filmfare, the couple's wedding has been scheduled for 20 November. The guest list includes 30 names, mostly family and close friends. The publication quoted a source saying, "Italy is a favourite destination of both Ranveer and Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair. They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding."

Deepika and Ranveer have starred in several films together in the past including Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and recently in the controversial Padmaavat. Ranveer has made a cameo appearance in her film Finding Fanny, which also starred Arjun Kapoor. His upcoming projects are Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Kabir Khan's 83 and Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 15:08 PM