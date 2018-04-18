You are here:

Vin Diesel's xXx franchise to get fourth installment; film's shoot to begin in December 2018

IANS

Apr,18 2018 19:59:42 IST

Los Angeles: After xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, the film which marked Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's foray in Hollywood, the xXx franchise is set to get a fourth installment.

Poster of 2002's xXx starring Vin Diesel. Facebook

The H Collective and Vin Diesel's One Race Films have acquired rights from Revolution Studios to the xXx film franchise and plan to begin shooting the fourth film in December, reported variety.com.

Revolution Studios retains its rights to the first three films.

DJ Caruso, who directed xXx: Return of Xander Cage will return to direct xXx 4 with Diesel reprising his role as Xander Cage. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce the film with Diesel, Samantha Vincent for One Race Films and the H Collective.

Diesel had said in early 2017 at the Return of Xander Cage premiere in London that Paramount executives had expressed interest in the fourth movie, but those plans were never solidified.

The xXx franchise, which includes 2002's xXx, 2005's xXx: State of the Union and 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage, has collectively grossed nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office, reported variety.com.

Diesel's Xander Cage character is an extreme sports enthusiast and reluctant spy for the National Security Agency.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 19:59 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Vin Diesel #XXX #xXx4 #xXx: Return of Xander Cage

