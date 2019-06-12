83: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama

Ranveer Singh who is all set to play Indian cricket team’s former skipper Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83, shared a post on his Twitter account welcoming Deepika Padukone on baord. Deepika has been roped in to portray the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife.

83 will be Deepika’s first project with Ranveer after their marriage.

During a recent interaction, the actress opened up about her process of prepping up for her role. She revealed that she intends to connect and spend time with Bhatia before she starts shooting to "understand her perspective better".

"There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film," she told the publication.

On being asked about sharing the screen with her husband after 2018's blockbuster Padmaavat, the actress said that even if someone else had played Kapil Dev's role, she would have taken up Romi Bhatia's role. Further adding that she feels no other actor could have done justice to the part. "This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film,” she said.

The entire cast of 83 is in London now for the film's first shooting schedule.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 11:09:40 IST

