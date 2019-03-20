Deepika Padukone reveals why she didn't get any Avengers: Endgame spoilers from Scarlett Johansson

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone featured on the latest Vogue US cover alongside popular Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and South Korean actor Bae Doona. This had everyone wondering what was the conversation like, when the two powerful actresses, Padukone and Johansson met.

Johansson will be seen next on the big screen in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Endgame. Ended on a cliffhanger, Marvel fans are regularly theorising what will be the plot line for the forthcoming superhero drama.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Deepika delved into the details of what went behind the shoot and if any Avengers spoilers were revealed to her. However, the Padmaavat actress mentioned that she is never curious about the character but only the person.

“I’m not a fangirl. I didn’t want to come across like that. When I meet other actors, I treat them like colleagues. Whenever I meet successful people, I am never curious about the most obvious things that are out there for everyone to see. So, I’m not curious about The Avengers and how she did that. I’m never really talking about characters. I’m more interested in getting to know someone beyond the obvious and beyond what someone else would have access to. Also, a large part of me does these things organically. I don’t have questions in my head or a plan in my head like, ‘When I meet her, it will be like this…’ It was very honest and organic. She asked me a lot about India. In fact, we didn’t talk much about film at all,” said Deepika to Film Companion.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is a month away from its impending release on 26 April.

Deepika had forayed in Hollywood with her debut film xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) with Vin Diesel. She is all set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which will bring the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, to the big screen.

