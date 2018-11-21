You are here:

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Bengaluru: Nandan Nilekani, PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble among guests

After a picture-perfect wedding in Lake Como Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now gearing up for the first of their three receptions in India.

A soiree in Bengaluru — Deepika's hometown — on the evening of 21 November, marks the first of the newlyweds' receptions. It is being hosted at The Leela Palace, and will see a guest list comprising the Padukones' extended family and relatives.

The newlyweds, who returned to Mumbai from Italy on Monday, 19 November, had set off for Bengaluru the next day.

Here, they are staying at the Padukone family residence.

Fans and the press had kept up a steady vigil outside the Padukone home, and Deepika and Ranveer obliged by stepping out onto the balcony and greeting them all.

The newlyweds were seen leaving for The Leela Palace on Wednesday morning. Dressed casually, the couple waved to the gathered crowd before being driven off.

Photos from the venue on Wednesday afternoon depicted Deepika walking around in a black track-suit and white sneakers, with the red bangles from her Anand Karaj wedding ceremony still on her wrists.

A photo tweeted by Ranveer on Wednesday evening depicted Deepika and himself posing for a formal portrait, perhaps before the evening got underway:

Deepika wore a sari gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone, while Ranveer opted for a Rohit Bal sherwani. Both bride and groom were styled by Sabyasachi. The portrait, like their wedding photos from Itali, was shot by Errikos Andreou.

More images surfaced on social media from the couple's reception, as Deepika and Ranveer took a few moments to pose for the press.

The menu for the evening reportedly features choice South Indian cuisine, and Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone is said to have personally overseen all the arrangements.

Visuals from The Leela showed the grand staircase in its main hall being spruced up for the evening's celebrations. Gilt chairs and masses of red flowers against a cream-and-gold decor form the backdrop against which Deepika and Ranveer with meet with their guests. The ballroom is where the main event will be held, with a small staging area for the couple to hold a meet-and-greet with the media.

Stay tuned for more updates from Deepika and Ranveer's wedding reception here.

The newlyweds' second reception will be held in Mumbai on 28 November, with a third event planned for 1 December at the Grand Hyatt.

The couple tied the knot over 14-15 November in two highly-guarded ceremonies in Italy.

***

Photos from the venue in the run-up to Deepika-Ranveer's wedding reception:

Film industry colleagues continue to send in their wishes for the newlyweds:

Manisha Koirala expressed regret at being unable to make it for Deepika and Ranveer's 1 December reception at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, citing other commitments. She also congratulated the couple on their nuptials.

What a gorgeous couple!! Wishing you lifelong happiness @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone really sad I am out of town & can’t join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness 💝 godbless you both! pic.twitter.com/vDmLmN4zJp — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

Sabya's faux pas:

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabyasachi's social media team issued an apology for mistakenly claiming that the gold sari worn by Deepika for her Konkani ceremony was part of their label. "As per Konkani tradition, the bride's sari is gifted to her by her mother. Deepika's wedding sari was given to us by her mother — Mrs Ujjala Padukone. We have just received information that the sari was bought from Angadi Galleria in Bengaluru and would like to give them due credit for the same," an Instagram post on the couturier's account read.

Previously, Sabyasachi's team had wrongly claimed that the sherwani worn by Virat Kohli for his reception in Delhi had been designed by them. Virat had chosen a garment from Rafhavendra Rathore's label.

Deepika and Ranveer met with the press at their reception in Bengaluru:

#Karnataka: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their reception at Leela Palace, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/9IUNHUPsvG — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Guests begin to arrive:

The first of Deepika and Ranveer's guests began to arrive at the Leela Palace, where their reception is being hosted.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu was seen walking into the venue a heavily embellished lehenga, with her hair worn loose over her shoulders.

Sindhu was followed by Anil Kumble (with his wife Chethna), Pullela Gopichand and Venkatesh Prasad.

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Former India cricket captain Anil Kumble, and Venkatesh Prasad at reception of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Leela Palace in Bengaluru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/l2RbFODCYt — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Nandan Nilekani was among the guests at the event.

Updated Date: Nov 21, 2018 21:33 PM