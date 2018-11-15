You are here:

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding: Bollywood celebs congratulate newly married couple on Twitter

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a traditional Konkan ceremony on 14 November at Lake Como, Italy. The couple also have their Anand Karaj ceremony on Thursday morning, 15 November. many Bollywood celebrities took to social media and congratulated the couple.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to tweet his good wishes.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Happiest day of the happy days to come in your lives @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial may your smiles light your lives all along the way. Bless — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 14, 2018

Dearest @RanveerOfficial & @deepikapadukone .. as you embark on a journey of life together.. sending you oh! countless fab wishes! Have fun each day – love more – and make happiness together! Ranveer you can’t ask for more - the princess is yours!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 14, 2018

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here’s to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together... ♥️ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and happiness @deepikapadukone & @ranveerofficial ‍❤️‍ May this be the best chapter of your life. Make the most of it. God bless! ✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to the newly weds @deepikapadukone & @RanveerOfficial - wishing you both a happy married life. ⚡️⚡️ -it’s blissful to see love culminate into marriage. Loads of love & big hug to you guys. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 14, 2018

Neha Dhupia wished for the marriage to be their "biggest blockbuster."

May this be your biggest blockbuster .... here’s to happily ever after... congratulations you two @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJ6UYs0EID — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 14, 2018

Congratulations Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone and Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial on tying the knot. May God bless both of you with a long and happy married life. #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeer — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) November 14, 2018

Comedian Kapil Sharma also shared a photograph of the couple from their appearance on his show.

Heartiest congratulations dearest @RanveerOfficial n @deepikapadukone on ur wedding. The most beautiful couple of this world. May god bless u with all the happiness n love. Love u both #RanveerWedsDeepika pic.twitter.com/wU6HRQbvu6 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 14, 2018

Amul shared a doodle of the couple feeding each other buttered toasts.

Durex, which is endorsed by Ranveer Singh, also shared a cheeky message.

After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on 21 and 28 November respectively.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 09:54 AM