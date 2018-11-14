Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments; Prince Charles turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Teejay Sidhu pens open letter to Bigg Boss

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter addressed to the Bigg Boss team for being biased towards her husband and making him the target of hurtful jokes. Kiku Sharda shared Teejay's post and tweeted in support of Bohra.

With u on this Teejay ,,,,, he is the most respectful man in the house, wonder why is he being targeted like this. Stay strong, stay blessed. https://t.co/GjNkN4UgQ9 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) November 13, 2018

Simple Kaul, who has worked with Bohra in Shararat also tweeted along the same lines.

Salman Khan is so mean to @KVBohra and only him . donno why ??? Hated his nasty comment on fizz #BigBoss12 — Simple kaul (@simplekaulpics) November 11, 2018

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput promote Kedarnath

And the fairytale feels continue ‍♀️

Sara Ali Khan shared photographs with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput from their promotional tour of Kedarnath. The film, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, tells the love story of Mansoor and Mukku. Abhishek Kapoor has directed the feature, which hit cinemas on 7 December.

Prince Charles birthday celebrated with release of family photo



The occasion of Prince Charles 70th birthday was marked with the release of a family photograph via the Kensington Palace's official social media handles. In the photo pose Prince William, Kate Middleton along with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as well as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Rajasthan police references Thugs of Hindostan for social media campaign

#Thugs~ धोखा स्वभाव है हमारा।#RajasthanPolice~ और धोखा से लोगों को सावधान करना व उनकी मदद करना हमारा। Beware of #OnlineThugs as they can decieve you. In case of #OnlineFrauds, visit your nearest PS or #Call100. Disclaimer: Use of film name only for effective message outreach. pic.twitter.com/TS85Tm01Qs — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) November 13, 2018

After Mumbai police, the Rajasthan police force referenced a dialogue from Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to create cyber security awareness.

Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments

You are absolutely right and I would like to apologise if I have hurt any sentiments.....it was purely unintentional and came from a place of no knowledge which is absolutely no excuse....am extremely sensitive to the different cultures of our land and I am very sorry.... https://t.co/7dgzreI90L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Also have deleted the insta post! https://t.co/oyq89NNbuh — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Karan Johar has apologised after he "unintentionally" hurt the sentiments of the people from Northeast and said it had "come from a place of no knowledge". In a video he shared on 13 November from the sets of reality show India's Got Talent, Karan was seen pulling Kirron's leg, for wearing a traditional headgear, which was gifted to her by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh. Karan, too, was given one. But he had not put it on. In the video, Kirron asks why he did not, to which, the filmamaker, goofing around, said: "Because you have guts, I don't.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 13:44 PM