Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments; Prince Charles turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

November 14, 2018 13:44:38 IST

Teejay Sidhu pens open letter to Bigg Boss

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter addressed to the Bigg Boss team for being biased towards her husband and making him the target of hurtful jokes. Kiku Sharda shared Teejay's post and tweeted in support of Bohra.

Simple Kaul, who has worked with Bohra in Shararat also tweeted along the same lines.

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput promote Kedarnath

And the fairytale feels continue ‍♀️

Sara Ali Khan shared photographs with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput from their promotional tour of Kedarnath. The film, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, tells the love story of Mansoor and Mukku. Abhishek Kapoor has directed the feature, which hit cinemas on 7 December.

Prince Charles birthday celebrated with release of family photo

 

 

 

Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! #HappyBirthdayHRH Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJacksonGetty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH's 70th birthday


The occasion of Prince Charles 70th birthday was marked with the release of a family photograph via the Kensington Palace's official social media handles. In the photo pose Prince William, Kate Middleton along with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as well as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Rajasthan police references Thugs of Hindostan for social media campaign

After Mumbai police, the Rajasthan police force referenced a dialogue from Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to create cyber security awareness.

Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments

Karan Johar has apologised after he "unintentionally" hurt the sentiments of the people from Northeast and said it had "come from a place of no knowledge". In a video he shared on 13 November from the sets of reality show India's Got Talent, Karan was seen pulling Kirron's leg, for wearing a traditional headgear, which was gifted to her by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh. Karan, too, was given one. But he had not put it on. In the video, Kirron asks why he did not, to which, the filmamaker, goofing around, said: "Because you have guts, I don't.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 13:44 PM

