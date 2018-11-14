Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments; Prince Charles turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Teejay Sidhu pens open letter to Bigg Boss
Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu wrote an open letter addressed to the Bigg Boss team for being biased towards her husband and making him the target of hurtful jokes. Kiku Sharda shared Teejay's post and tweeted in support of Bohra.
With u on this Teejay ,,,,, he is the most respectful man in the house, wonder why is he being targeted like this. Stay strong, stay blessed. https://t.co/GjNkN4UgQ9 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) November 13, 2018
Simple Kaul, who has worked with Bohra in Shararat also tweeted along the same lines.
Salman Khan is so mean to @KVBohra and only him . donno why ??? Hated his nasty comment on fizz #BigBoss12
— Simple kaul (@simplekaulpics) November 11, 2018
Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput promote Kedarnath
Thank you for being constantly helpful, always cheerful and consistently encouraging! Today was a major day for me, and none of it would be possible without you! A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on
And the fairytale feels continue ♀️
Sara Ali Khan shared photographs with her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput from their promotional tour of Kedarnath. The film, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, tells the love story of Mansoor and Mukku. Abhishek Kapoor has directed the feature, which hit cinemas on 7 December.
Prince Charles birthday celebrated with release of family photo
Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! #HappyBirthdayHRH Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJacksonGetty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday — visit @ClarenceHouse for more A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
The occasion of Prince Charles 70th birthday was marked with the release of a family photograph via the Kensington Palace's official social media handles. In the photo pose Prince William, Kate Middleton along with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as well as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Rajasthan police references Thugs of Hindostan for social media campaign
#Thugs~ धोखा स्वभाव है हमारा।#RajasthanPolice~ और धोखा से लोगों को सावधान करना व उनकी मदद करना हमारा।
Beware of #OnlineThugs as they can decieve you.
In case of #OnlineFrauds, visit your nearest PS or #Call100.
Disclaimer: Use of film name only for effective message outreach. pic.twitter.com/TS85Tm01Qs
— Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) November 13, 2018
After Mumbai police, the Rajasthan police force referenced a dialogue from Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan to create cyber security awareness.
Karan Johar apologises for hurting Northeast sentiments
You are absolutely right and I would like to apologise if I have hurt any sentiments.....it was purely unintentional and came from a place of no knowledge which is absolutely no excuse....am extremely sensitive to the different cultures of our land and I am very sorry.... https://t.co/7dgzreI90L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018
Also have deleted the insta post! https://t.co/oyq89NNbuh
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018
Karan Johar has apologised after he "unintentionally" hurt the sentiments of the people from Northeast and said it had "come from a place of no knowledge". In a video he shared on 13 November from the sets of reality show India's Got Talent, Karan was seen pulling Kirron's leg, for wearing a traditional headgear, which was gifted to her by a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh. Karan, too, was given one. But he had not put it on. In the video, Kirron asks why he did not, to which, the filmamaker, goofing around, said: "Because you have guts, I don't.
Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 13:44 PM