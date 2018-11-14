Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh wedding latest updates: See photos of the bridal party at Lake Como

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding LATEST updates: While photos from the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding remained a closely guarded secret well after they tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony at Lake Como, on 14 November 2018, a few images shared online indicated the bridal party having a blast at the venue.

An hour after the groom entered the wedding venue to the tune of his hit song, 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were married as per Konkani rites. A lavish luncheon was arranged for the couple at their wedding venue, and filmmaker Karan Johar was among the first to tweet his good wishes for the newlyweds. The couple was also scheduled to have a celebratory bash later this evening.

High security surrounded the Lake Como venue where Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were to marry in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday, 14 November 2018.

Having dated for six years, Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends.

The famous actors, adored for their on-screen chemistry in movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani, had left for Italy over the weekend. They had shared the news of their wedding on social media on 21 October in a joint announcement on Twitter and Instagram.

However, the disappointing news for their fans is that their wedding is a closely guarded affair with only about 40 guests invited for the celebrations. IANS reported that mobile phones are not allowed outside people's rooms.

The couple who is going to settle in matrimony on Wednesday is in Northern Italy's Lombardy region, an upscale resort area known for its spectacular scenery.

Deepika and Ranveer exchanged rings on Monday evening, and a more 'desi' touch to the celebrations came in with the 'mehendi' function on Tuesday afternoon, followed by a music-filled 'sangeet' the same evening. For the mehendi, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.

The wedding spans two days of ceremonies. On Wednesday, they will marry according to Konkani customs, while on the following day, they will have a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Deepika, daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, is likely to wear a Sabyasachi ensemble for the Anand Karaj. Bollywood buffs are curious what the couple will wear, and hashtags to the tune of #DeepVeer and #DeepVeerKiShaadi have been trending on social media.

Poles apart from each other in personality, Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Ram-Leela. Their off-screen camaraderie gave enough hints to their fans, the media and the film fraternity that love was brewing.

But they never confirmed their relationship until recently. They put to rest months of speculation about their nuptials with a social media announcement in October of their wedding dates.

"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness," they said in the announcement.

Over the years, Deepika has been a bit more reserved than Ranveer in expressing her love openly, but the Band Baaja Baaraat actor has been uninhibited.

While they spoke a bit about their likes and dislikes about each other at a summit in the capital in October, it is only on Koffee With Karan that Deepika was a little more open about her relationship with Ranveer.

After their very private wedding ceremonies, the couple will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.

They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.

