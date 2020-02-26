After Saaho, Prabhas teams up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for his upcoming yet-untitled film

Prabhas is all set to star in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's next movie, which will also mark the celebration of 50 years of production banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Ashwin is widely known for his National Award winning biopic Mahanati. The official announcement was made on Wednesday by the production house who shared a small video clip on social media to commemorate their 50 years in the film industry.

Cast and plot details are yet to be revealed.

Check out the announcement here

Prabhas, who gained a pan-India fan following post the success of Baahubali franchise, is currently working on his 20th film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna and produced by Gopi Krishna movies in association with UV Creations.

Previously, in an interview to Firstpost, Prabhas spoke about the unprecedented success with period drama Baahubali and the kind of pressure he undergoes before every release. He said, "When we started Baahubali: The Beginning, we only wanted the film to do well in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Thought that with the extra revenue from Tamil and Malayalam, we could start shooting the sequel but to our surprise, the response across the country was exceptional. Later, the love and reception for the sequel only doubled. While the nationwide acceptance gives me happiness, it also mounts extra pressure on my films.”

His last release was high octane action drama Saaho. The film was a multi-lingual project also starring Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles. The action-thriller, written and directed by Sujeeth received lackluster reviews and failed to create any magic at the box office.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2020 14:15:11 IST