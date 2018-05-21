Deepika Padukone not impressed with roles offered by big banners, signs no new projects since Padmaavat

Bollywood’s top reigning actress Deepika Padukone is said to have not signed any new projects since the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, and the indefinite delay of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next film due to her co-star Irrfan Khan’s medical treatment. It is now being said that the actress has no other project lined up, as reported by DNA.

There is speculation that the actress might be taking time off for her impending wedding to Ranveer Singh at the end of 2018, or that she is waiting to recover completely from her back and neck injury despite a flood of offers. However, her pickiness is being attributed to the quality of roles coming her way via big banners, and possibly the fee that Deepika Padukone expects since she was paid 12 crores for Padmaavat.

It is being said that Deepika is not content with the conventional leading lady roles being offered to her by big banners like Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, but is looking for an author backed role that offers her as much to do as the male protagonist, reported DNA.

The winds of change seem to be breaking the glass ceiling in Bollywood with Kangana, who now rightly commands central roles in all her projects and claims a hefty fee of 11 crore, and Alia Bhatt balancing mainstream roles like Badrinath Ki Dulhania with critical successes like Highway and Raazi. Perhaps Deepika Padukone wants to steer her career on a similar path.

In the meantime, the actress has been busy wowing the fashion industry and her fans at the Cannes Film Festival.

