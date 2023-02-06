Deepika Padukone has ruled the film industry for over a decade and by the looks of it will continue to rule going by the string of successes and the constant and ever-growing love from audiences that she continues to amass. As Pathaan snowballs into a historic blockbuster with every passing day, fans can’t seem to get enough of Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang, her action, her moves, her edgy looks and her solid performance.

The superstar and Bollywood’s leading lady had audiences go crazy every time she was on screen in ‘Pathaan’ and the film’s director Siddharth Anand believes that she is a ‘complete’ Hindi film heroine, one no less than a hero and that amplifies her stardom threefold.

In a recent interview all praise for Pathaan’s leading lady , Siddharth Anand said “Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star – You realize when you work with her what her fans’ expectations are. She’s like a hero. She’s akin to a three hero film. Shahrukh ,John and Deepika it was a three hero film. So you have the pressure of mounting and satisfying those fans of hers and she’s so effortless. She’s so full of grace. She’s brilliant to work with. You always want to see her on set. She’s so effortless on screen whether it’s her action, her emotions, when she dances – She’s a complete Hindi film heroine.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.