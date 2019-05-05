Deepika Padukone heads to New York for 2019 Met Gala, gets snapped at Mumbai airport in denim overalls

Deepika Padukone is one of the famed Indian celebrities to have gradually become a brand overseas. The actress has successfully represented the nation for major events like the film premieres and international film festivals. The actress was recently clicked at Mumbai airport as she was heading to New York for this year's Met Gala.

Sporting denim overalls and bright pink heels, the actress looked both chic and comfortable in her outfit for the journey.



The event is scheduled to take place on 6 May. Deepika will be walking the red carpet along with a bevy of other international celebrities.

The actress was also seen unveiling her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in London in March this year.

On the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for her debut production venture Chhapaak, which chronicles the narrative of a acid-attack survivor. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey for the film.

