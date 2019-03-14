You are here:

Deepika Padukone unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London; Ranveer wonders if he can 'take it home?'

Actress Deepika Padukone unveiled a wax statue of herself at Madame Tussauds London on Thursday. The 33-year-old actress was accompanied by her actor husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani also attended the ceremony.

The unveiling was streamed live on her Instagram handle, and the video shows both the Padukones and the Bhavnanis posing next to the statue. A video of Ranveer Singh circling the wax figure, with a look of admiration, asking Deepika, "Can I take her home?" has gone viral on social media.

The actress added, "Now when you're here shooting for '83 in London and miss me, come here."



Announcing her wax statue last year, Deepika had said in a video, “It’s fun, exciting and in a way I feel a lot of gratitude because you know when you give your fans a little more than just the movies, then it’s really, really special. I hope they enjoy it as much as we enjoy creating it.”



On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat and she's currently filming Meghna Gulzar-directed Chapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

