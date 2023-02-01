It has been just a week since Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller film, Pathaan hit the theatres and it seems like there’s been no stopping for it. From day one, the film has broken several box office records including a collection of over Rs 100 crore on the very first day. Emerging as the first big hit of 2022, Pathaan has already earned over Rs 300 crore domestically and over Rs 600 crore internationally. While Pathaan’s success run across the country and abroad has brought a fresh wave of excitement in theatres and among fans, the film’s lead actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham have also been enjoying the massive hype.

Following Pathaan’s release, the team recently also held its first official press meet which was attended by the lead actors along with director Siddharth Anand.

While the actors and the director opened up on a slew of topics concerning the film, its release, and also the response received from the audience, lead actress Deepika Padukone was seen getting emotional while speaking.

Deepika Padukone credits SRK for his ‘constant’ support

Crediting her co-actor and close friend Shah Rukh Khan for always being there for her, Deepika Padukone noted that she wouldn’t have been in the industry if SRK wasn’t there.

Naming their films like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Deepika further said, “The relationship and trust that we share are special. If it wasn’t for SRK and his vision, I wouldn’t be here today. He has showered me with so much love, grace, and confidence and he doesn’t even know about it. I do what I do because I know he will be always there for me.”

Further speaking on the great response received to their film, Deepika recalled a piece of special advice by Shah Rukh Khan and said, “SRK taught me that we just need to make a good film and not think about breaking records. He also advised me to work with people who make me happy.” The audience is taking back what has been put in for the film and it is pure, love and joy, she further added.

