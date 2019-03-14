Deepika Padukone features on Vogue cover with Scarlett Johannson and Bae Donna

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has featured on the latest Vogue US cover alongside Hollywood’s popular actress Scarlett Johansson and South Korean actor Bae Doona, best known for her work in series Sense8. Johansson is known for her performances in films like The Prestige, Avengers: Endgame, Lost In Translation among others.

In a picture of the cover, Deepika can be seen dressed in a yellow floral summer dress while Johansson and Doona are in cream-colored and pastel dresses. With flower headbands and dewy looking skin, the ladies give the cover a summery look.

With their April issue, Vogue seems to be setting an example and contributing to the on-going conversations about inclusivity and diversity.

Deepika had forayed in Hollywood with her debut film xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) with Vin Diesel. The film where she played the role of an assassin is expected to return with a sequel. In terms of Bollywood films, the actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama film Padmaavat. She is all set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak which will bring the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal to the big screens.

