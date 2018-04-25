You are here:

Netflix greenlights two-hour finale for sci-fi series Sense8 after successful fan campaign

Los Angeles: Netflix has announced that the series finale of its popular show Sense8 will premiere on 8 June.

The streaming giant made the announcement of the two-hour finale on its official Twitter account.

"The @sense8 finale arrives June 8! Tell your cluster," it tweeted.

Netflix had cancelled the series, which hails from J Michael Straczynski and The Wachowskis, following its second season last year after it failed to live upto the expectations in terms of viewership.

The drama follows the lives of "cluster" of eight sensates, people who are mentally and emotionally linked from around the globe.

But after a campaign by the show's fans, Netflix greenlighted a two-hour finale for the series.

The streaming giant also released a poster for the series finale with the tagline "Together Until The End".

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 15:42 PM