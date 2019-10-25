Deepika Padukone confirmed to play Draupadi in upcoming film Mahabharata; first part will release on Diwali 2021

After Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and Kabir Khan's 83, Deepika has announced her next project. The actress has revealed that she will be working on a reimagination of Mahabharata, from the point of view of Draupadi, and will team up with producer Madhu Mantena for the same.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the project and playing Draupadi's role, she said, "We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life’s lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic’s leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant,”

The film will be a multi-part franchise, with the first part slated to hit theatres in Diwali 2021.

The rest of the cast and the director is yet to be revealed.

Check out the announcement here

BIGGG NEWS... Deepika Padukone to enact the part of #Draupadi in #Mahabharat... Deepika has teamed up with Madhu Mantena to produce the film... Will be made in multiple parts, with the first one slated for release in #Diwali2021. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2019

Earlier, it was reported that Aamir Khan was developing a project on Mahabharata. At the time, it was reported that Deepika was offered Draupadi's part, but she had turned down the role. The actor had expressed his desire to play the role of Lord Krishna in case the film was developed.

Deepika will be next seen in Chhapaak, slated for release in January, Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the film, which is based on the story of real-life survivor and activist, Laxmi Aggarwal. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film.

She is also a part of 83, in which she plays a cameo role. Deepika will essay the wife of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, Romi Bhatia in the film, based on India’s victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. This is the first time after her marriage to Ranveer Singh that she will share the screen with the actor.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2019 10:38:01 IST