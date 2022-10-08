Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of those celebrities who never fails to leave her fans impressed, amazed, and in awe. And now she has done it again! Her recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week was one such instance that made her fans go all praise for the actress. Deepika who is the global brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton recently attended the brand’s show as a celebrity guest during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a sleek mini dress, Deepika arrived at the event with her parents, former badminton player Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, thus leaving her fans quite impressed.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral on social media which show the actress arriving at the event with her parents and further also leaving with them after the event. In some of the pictures, she can be seen outdoors accompanying her parents while going towards the venue, in one more video, she can be seen leaving the event, again with them.

In another video, the actress during the show can be seen seated in the front row with Hollywood personalities like Alicia Vikander, Antoine Arnault, Ana de Armas, among others.

Padukone family wins hearts at the Paris Fashion Week

Speaking of the trio’s looks, while Deepika can be seen wearing a beautiful silver coloured mini dress with a two-tier tulle detail below the waist, which she teamed up with a pair of long boots and a briefcase bag in mustard-beige colour. To finish her look, she found her match with gelled-back hair and dark brown lips.

On the other hand, her parents were also dressed quite decently for the occasion. While her mother went for an all-white ensemble, her father chose a black sweater over a white shirt with black pants.

In the meantime, the videos and pictures of the day have been widely shared by fans on the internet who also praised the actress for bringing along her parents for the event. Apart from her look to her co-invitees, it was her gesture that made the biggest of headlines and won people’s hearts.

While a user commented “Just loving watching her in international events with her parents. Must be so proud”, another said, “So elegant and thoughtful. Love her for sharing these successful moments with her parents.”

Users also praised the look of Deepika’s parents, especially her mother. One wrote, “Her mom too. I mean, of course, Deepika is, but her mom is looking so cool.”

