Deepak Dobriyal on upcoming film Baba, and why Bollywood can't ever match up to Marathi cinema

Deepak Dobriyal has become a household name with his comedic performances in films like Tanu Weds Manu series, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Hindi Medium but he feels that Marathi cinema has allowed him to unleash his true talent. The Dabbang 2 actor makes his debut in the Marathi film industry with Baba, an emotional drama on parenthood where he plays a deaf and mute father to an 8-year-old child.

While interacting with Firstpost, Deepak shared why Bollywood fails to produce powerful content like Marathi cinema. “In Hindi cinema, there is a dearth of concepts. They’re recreating films on the established concepts, and they avoid experimenting. So that’s the reason why people choose to be a fan of a particular actor and watch their films only. Marathi cinema looks united whereas Bollywood seems divided. There is a unity in Marathi cinema and that’s their winning secret."

Dobriyal believes that he’s fortunate to do this film and he’s thankful to the producers as they’re trying to maximize the reach of the film, and he feels that it’s the most important factor for a film. “I got an opportunity to show my emotional side but most importantly (due to film’s producers), it will reach its audience. I have done a film on the same line with Daayen Ya Baayen (2010) but no one noticed."

The actor couldn’t stop praising his cast and crew and he asserted that they made him more humble. “They are all very disciplined, professional and humble. Actors like Abhijeet (Khandekar), Nandita (Patkar), Spruha (Joshi) and other artists have made me more humble. I used to think that I’m humble but after watching them, I got a reality check”.

Deepak thinks that in the future the Marathi industry will be the biggest film industry and he will return to make another film as he enjoyed working under challenging situations. The film was shot in 23 days; they didn’t get any help and they were entirely dependent on their dedication and hard work. So it was a sweet accomplishment for him and he felt like a student.

Baba is directed by debutant Raj R Gupta and it is produced by Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt along with Ashok and Aarti Subhedar.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 13:11:37 IST