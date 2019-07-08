Baba teaser: Sanjay Dutt's maiden Marathi production explores the tenderness of a father-son relationship

Sanjay Dutt has unveiled the first teaser of his maiden production venture — a Marathi film called Baba. The clip follows a young boy suffering from a speech defect and his relationship with his father.

Set in a hamlet, the boy has a simple life. He spends time with birds and animals and exploring the nooks and crannies of the hamlet perched on the shoulder of his father. But his speech impairment isolates him and he is not admitted into the same school as children of his age.

Check out the teaser here

Baba stars Deepak Dobriyal (known for his roles in Tanu Weds Manu and Hindi Medium), Nandita Patkar, Aaryan Menghji, Spruha Joshi, Chittaranjan Giri, Abhijeet Khandkekar and Jaywant Wadkar. Dobriyal makes his Marathi film debut with Baba. Recently, Dutt took to Twitter to share the poster of Baba, revealing the motivations behind launching his production house with the film. He wrote, "Dedicating our first Marathi film 'BABA' to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad."

Dedicating our first Marathi film “BABA” to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad.#BabaOn2Aug - produced under the banner of @SanjayDuttsProd & @bluemustangcs Directed By: @RAjRGupta2 pic.twitter.com/Ktg9fPQ1DQ — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 18, 2019

The film has been directed by Raj R Gupta from a screenplay by Manish Singh.

Speaking about the film, Raj was quoted as saying to Times Now, "I truly believe emotions have no language and this has been beautifully conveyed by the actors in our film. It is a bittersweet tale of how a family pursues happiness over everything"

Sanjay Dutt also recently unveiled the release date of his forthcoming movie, Prasthanam, which hits theatres on 20 September.

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 17:34:40 IST