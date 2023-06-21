Karan Johar is a man with taste, and tenacity. He’s making his 7th film in a span of 25 years as a filmmaker and he doesn’t want to take the unconventional route; his cinema is all about being unconditional. The teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped yesterday and it stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. My favorite moment from the promo is Bachchan, all infuriated and intensified, walking towards the camera, so unlike her gentleness in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

But it’s not just one frame that stands out when it comes to Johar’s brand of movies. Here too, everything is so breakneck, you have to pause, rewind and revisit the moment that he staged. When we meet Ranveer here for the first time, he does a palat as graffiti fills the room, and when it’s Alia’s turn to do the same, she flashes her smile in a gorgeous saree.

In Johar’s films, there’s a song for every mood; there’s the romantic song, the wedding song, the tearjerker, and the happy one. Rocky Aur Ranii is no different. And different songs mean different moods and different moods mean different frames. Here too, there are snow caped mountains, a stunning shot of the Durga Puja, and the inevitable wedding shot, the money shot.

A lot of filmmakers have said this in their interviews how they have met people that inspired the characters they wrote for their films. It’ll be quite intriguing to know who all Karan Johar has interacted with, or inspired by. It’s impossible to have so many gorgeous people around, or as I said, the filmmaker has good taste.

