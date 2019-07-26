Dear Comrade Hindi remake: Karan Johar clarifies no lead actors have been considered or approached

Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that no actor has been cast in the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's film Dear Comrade.

Johar has bought the rights of the Bharat Kamma-directed Telugu movie, which released on Friday.

He had announced on Tuesday that he is producing the Hindi remake. After the news went viral, many urged the producer to cast Shahid Kapoor in the lead looking at the success of Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Deverakonda's Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

"All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th. Also a clarification no lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet. The planning for this lovely film is underway," Johar tweeted on Thursday.

The director, who has previously served as the distributor for Baahubali, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and produced The Ghazi Attack, said he is "super excited" about Dear Comrade remake.

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

Dear Comrade has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers alongside Yash Ragineni of Big Ben Cinemas. Dear Comrade is Deverakonda's second film after Arjun Reddy to get a Bollywood remake. Titled Kabir Singh, the film received criticism for its endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women but it is now one of the highest-grossing films of 2019. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took on the lead roles in the film.

