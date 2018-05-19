Deadpool 2 rakes in Rs 11.25 cr; Ryan Reynolds-starrer records third biggest opening for Hollywood in India

If there is anything which works well in cinemas, it is a franchise movie. Deadpool 2 follows that trend as well as it posted impressive numbers at the Indian box office on its first day of release.

The Ryan Reynolds-starrer opened to a collection of Rs 11.25 crores in India, making it 2018's fourth biggest opening day at the Indian box office. The number is the total collection of the English release as well as the dubbed version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also marked the third biggest opening of all time for a Hollywood film and the biggest for an A-rated film.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr

[English + dubbed versions]

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr]

4. #Deadpool2 ₹ 11.25 cr

[English + dubbed versions]

5. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2018

Despite an A-rating, Deadpool 2 has done very well in India and this is further evidence of Hollywood event films, popular franchises being crowd-pullers.

It had earlier been reported that owing to the strong buzz for the film in India, the studio behind it had started the ticket bookings for the film early. Usually, the bookings start on Wednesday or Thursday — depending on the screens. But for the Friday release of Deadpool 2, the bookings had opened on Sunday.

Deadpool 2 has also been marketed relentlessly. Deadpool 2 promotions started 14 months ago ahead of the screening of Logan with a teaser video called "No Good Deed." Since then, 20th Century Fox has promoted the film with teasers, trailers, posters, collaborations with David Beckham and Celine Dion, promotional partners and plenty more. The promotional content retained the original film's dark humour, violence and offensive language to do justice to the R-rating for the big screen.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018 12:17 PM