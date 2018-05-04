Watch: Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool wears stiletto, does ballet in Céline Dion's hilarious new music video

Deadpool continues his tradition of doing things very, very differently; even when it comes to the movie's soundtrack.

The latest video posted by the makers of Deadpool 2 is a Céline Dion song titled 'Ashes'. As unusual as it may be, the track is part of the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, and sees the eccentric, foul-mouthed superhero team up with Céline Dion in a hilarious music video.

Céline Dion is the undisputed queen of blockbuster soundtracks. From Titanic's immortal 'My Heart Will Go On' to the iconic 'I'm Alive' from Stuart Little 2, to the very recent 'How Does a Moment Last Forever' from Beauty and the Beast — Céline Dion has delivered multiple soundtrack hits throughout her career. But a Céline Dion song in Deadpool 2? That might sound bizarre, but it works out perfectly in the final music video.

'Ashes' music video is full of signature Céline Dion melodramatic moments. The song is a powerful ballad that ebbs and flows with an intense energy and feel. Céline Dion performs 'Ashes' on a stage in an empty theater with slow-motion footage from Deadpool 2 scattered throughout. Halfway through the video, Deadpool appears onstage and starts performing a ballet dance routine in stilettos.

The video ends with Deadpool applauding Céline Dion, but informing her that she'll have to shoot the video again because her performance was too good.

"This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic," Deadpool cracks. "You're at like an 11, we need to get you down to a five, five-and-a-half tops. Just phone it in."

Dion immediately retorts, "Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man", to which Deadpool quips, "God, I should've asked NSYNC."

You can watch 'Ashes' here:

Deadpool 2 releases on 18 May. The film has been directed by David Leitch and stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapičić.

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 14:39 PM