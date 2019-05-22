You are here:

De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn,Tabu-starrer surpasses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 5

FP Staff

May 22, 2019 13:18:17 IST

De De Pyaar De crossed the coveted Rs 50 crore mark on 21 May, on the fifth day of its release. The film raked in Rs 6.10 crore on Tuesday, pushing its overall revenue to Rs 50.83 crore. According to trade analysts, the film trended well on the weekdays, despite its lukewarm start with Rs 10.41 crore.

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De. YouTube

Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles, De De Pyaar De has been directed by Akiv Ali. The romantic comedy shows a love triangle between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film has received mixed reviews from audience and critics alike.

The film was reportedly also leaked by piracy website TamilRockers hours after its release, which may have affected its box office performance.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan. Tabu and Devgn once again share screen space after films like Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak(1999), Drishyam (2015) and Golmaal Again (2017).

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 13:18:17 IST

