De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet's film leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release

Only a few hours after its nationwide release, comedy caper De De Pyaar De has reportedly been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, De De Pyaar De has been helmed by debut director Akiv Ali.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release.

Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release.

In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Popular South Indian films Petta, Viswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan, Kalank, Simmba, 2.0, Captain Marvel.

De De Pyaar De has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, despite opening slow on Friday, the movie saw an increase in footfall over the next day. The film has raked in a total of Rs 23.80 crore in its first two days of release.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 14:19:57 IST

