De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet's film leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release

FP Staff

May 19, 2019 14:19:57 IST

Only a few hours after its nationwide release, comedy caper De De Pyaar De has  reportedly been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and TabuDe De Pyaar De has been helmed by debut director Akiv Ali.

De De Pyaar De: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preets film leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release

Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De. YouTube

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly-anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release.

Despite having banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains a threat as it continues to leak new movies online on the first day of release.

In the recent past, the website has become infamous for releasing a long list of big budget movies. Popular South Indian films PettaViswasam and Vanathaan Rajavathaan Varuven were leaked within a day of their release. Tamilrockers is also responsible for leaking Bollywood films like Gully Boy Thugs of Hindostan, Kalank, Simmba, 2.0, Captain Marvel. 

De De Pyaar De has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, despite opening slow on Friday, the movie saw an increase in footfall over the next day. The film has raked in a total of Rs 23.80 crore in its first two days of release.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 14:19:57 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Akiv Ali , Alok Nath , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , De De Pyaar De , Luv Ranjan , Pyaar ka Punchnama , Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 , Rakul Preet Singh , Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety , Tabu

