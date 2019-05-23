De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's rom-com earns Rs 5.7 crore on Day 6

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De might have started on a lukewarm Rs 10 crore opening on Friday(17 May) but is still holding a strong position at domestic box office, as evidenced from its Wednesday collections of Rs. 5.74 crores. According to trade analysts, the romantic-comedy earned Rs. 6.19 crores on Monday, a dip on Tuesday with Rs. 6.10 crores, pushing its overall revenue to Rs. 56.57 crores.

However, this week, Akiv Ali's directorial may suffer a setback with the release of India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi.

Here's a tweet with the latest box office figures

#DeDePyaarDe is super-strong... Biz in Weekend 2 - when it faces new movies - is crucial and will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr, Mon 6.19 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 56.57 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2019

De De Pyaar De explores the dynamics between a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film, released across 3100 screens.

The film was reportedly also leaked by piracy website TamilRockers hours after its release, which may have affected its box office performance.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:09:55 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.