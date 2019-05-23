You are here:

De De Pyaar De box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's rom-com earns Rs 5.7 crore on Day 6

FP Staff

May 23, 2019 12:09:55 IST

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De might have started on a lukewarm Rs 10 crore opening on Friday(17 May) but is still holding a strong position at domestic box office, as evidenced from its Wednesday collections of Rs. 5.74 crores. According to trade analysts, the romantic-comedy earned Rs. 6.19 crores on Monday, a dip on Tuesday with Rs. 6.10 crores, pushing its overall revenue to Rs. 56.57 crores.

Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn in a still from De De Pyaar De. YouTube

However, this week, Akiv Ali's directorial may suffer a setback with the release of India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi.

De De Pyaar De explores the dynamics between  a wealthy 50-year old businessman Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn), his ex-wife Manju (Tabu) and Aisha, a 26-year-old girl-next-door (Rakul Preet Singh). The film, released across 3100 screens.

The film was reportedly also leaked by piracy website TamilRockers hours after its release, which may have affected its box office performance.

De De Pyaar De has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Luv Ranjan.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:09:55 IST

tags: Ajay Devgn , Bollywood , De De Pyaar De , de de pyaar de box office collection , Rakul Preet Singh , Tabu

