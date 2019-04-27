Dark Phoenix's story is culmination of all X-Men films, says director Simon Kinberg

Filmmaker Simon Kinberg says the upcoming Dark Phoenix is the "culmination" of all the movies made under the X-Men franchise. Kinberg's statement comes ahead of Fox Studios' merger with Disney.

"The story just felt like it was the culmination of all (these X-Men films), and it felt appropriate that we would kill off one of the main characters," the director told Entertainment Weekly.

Dark Phoenix will see the mutants including Professor Xavier Charles (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) divided over whether to save or destroy Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) as her powers become dangerously out of control. Jennifer Lawrence, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters and Jessica Chastain also star in the film.

Kinberg said he is only focused on finishing the last film and is not thinking about Disney taking over Fox.

"I'm thinking about delivering and finishing this movie the best we possibly can. And then taking a vacation," he said.

Dark Phoenix will mark the directorial debut of of Simon Kinberg who previously worked as a writer on Dark Phoenix who worked as a writer on xXx: State of the Union, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sherlock Holmes(2009)and Fantastic Four.

Dark Phoenix will hit the theatres on 7 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 16:16:44 IST

