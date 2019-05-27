Darbar: Suniel Shetty to reportedly make his Tamil debut as antagonist in Rajinikanth, Nayanthara's cop drama

Suniel Shetty has been nabbed to play the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth-fronted cop drama Darbar, several media reports claim. Shetty will make his debut in the Tamil film industry with AR Murugadoss' highly-anticipated film, reports Asian Age.

According to The News Minute, the Hera Pheri actor will join the team for its second schedule, slated to begin on 29 May in Mumbai. However, no official confirmations has been released yet.

Last month, it was confirmed that Prateik Babbar will play one of the villains in the movie. Reports suggest that Babbar will feature as Shetty's brother in Darbar. Nayanthara will star as the female lead in the film. Nayanthara and Rajinikanth had earlier shared screen space in Chandramukhi, Sivaji and Kuselan.

Anirudh Ravichandran will compose the music for Darbar, which will be his second successive film with Rajinikath after Petta. Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan is all set to crank the camera for Darbar.

Lyca Productions, which bankrolled Rajinikanth’s 2.0, and also distributed Kaala, is producing Darbar.

Shetty will also make his debut in Kannada industry with cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna's upcoming project Pailwaan. The film also features South actor Kichcha Sudeepa in a lead role, with Aakanksha Singh as the female lead and Kabir Duhan Singh as one the lead antagonists.

Recently, Shetty's first look from the film was also unveiled by Sudeep.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 12:33:37 IST

