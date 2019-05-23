Pailwaan: Suneil Shetty strikes powerful poses in traditional white dhoti in first look of debut Kannada film

Suniel Shetty is all set to make his debut in Kannada industry with cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna's upcoming project Pailwaan. The film also features South actor Kichcha Sudeepa in a lead role, with Aakanksha Singh as the female lead and Kabir Duhan Singh as one the lead antagonists.

On Wednesday, Sudeepa took to Twitter and introduced Shetty's character and shared a poster from the film. While the actor's character in the film is called Sarkar, the still depicts shows Shetty striking a powerful pose dressed in traditional white dhoti, .

Check out the posters here:

Presenting SARKAR from #Pailwaan

His presence with this avatar on screen is worth a whistle. His subtlety shall speak for him.

Cheers @SunielVShetty Anna @krisshdop@iswapnakrishna@ArjunjanyaAJ pic.twitter.com/TPETlEaZVo — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 22, 2019

While not much is revealed about Shetty's role in the film, Sudeep will be seen in the role of wrestler in Pailwaan. The movie is releasing in Kannada and in dubbed versions of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi languages.

Pailwaan is Krishna’s first production venture made under his RRR Motion Pictures. The upcoming film marks the director’s second collaboration with Sudeepa after the 2017 hit Hebbuli. It has Arjun Janya scoring music and cinematography by R Karunakar. Currently under post-production, the makers are planning to release the film in August.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:01:19 IST

