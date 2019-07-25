Darbar: AR Murugadoss shares new stills of Rajinikanth from upcoming cop drama

AR Murugadoss, director Darbar, unveiled Rajinikanth's looks from the upcoming cop drama. In one still, the actor holds a sword in his hand and can be seen walking through a cloud of dust in a policeman's uniform. The other image sees him happier in a light blue suit. Murugadoss also encouraged fans to share their title designs and the best one would be shared officially.

Here are the stills from Darbar

Murugadoss has also written the highly-anticipated film, bankrolled by Lyca Productions, who produced Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, and also distributed Kaala. According to The Hindu, the film will be set in Mumbai.

Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film will also reportedly be Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. He will be playing the lead antagonist. Prateik Babbar will also be seen in a negative role in Darbar. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj was also roped in to portray an important character, reports The News Minute.

Murugadoss had on 9 April shared the first look of Darbar which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The poster was decked up with police instruments and equipment, with the punchline, "You decide whether you want to be good, bad or worse." T

he Hindu further writes that this action thriller will be the actor's 167th film. Rajinikanth has also taken up the role of a cop almost 25 years after Pandiyan (1992).

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music whereas Santosh Sivan will serve as the cinematographer. Sreedhar Prasad will edit the film.

Darbar is slated to release on Pongal 2020.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 20:12:15 IST