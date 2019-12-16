Darbar trailer: Superstar Rajinikanth plays a 'bad cop' in AR Murugadoss' upcoming Pongal release

"What kind of cop is that man?"

"He's a killer"

Rajinikanth's next release Darbar, which is scheduled to be out on Pongal 2020, has dropped its official trailer. In the film, superstar Rajinikanth plays the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Aaditya Arunasalam. The trailer begins in a typical larger-than-life manner, showing Rajinikanth to be a ruthless but stylish cop who has no mercy. Nayanthara plays his love interest in the film, and the trailer cuts into song-and-dance whenever she is in focus.

Apart from Rajinikanth's inimitable style (which is populated in every film of his), Darbar seems to be a run-off-the-mill cop action drama, where Suniel Shetty plays the villain. The scenes between Rajinikanth and Shetty seem promising. By the end of the trailer, Rajinikanth's character says, "I am bad cop," giving some edge to his holier-than-thou characterisation. There is a sense of mischievousness with which he plays the character of the Commissioner of Police.

Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film marks Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has been roped in to portray an important character, reports The News Minute. Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games-fame will make a cameo appearance in Darbar. He shot his portion over a six-day schedule in Mumbai.

Murugadoss had on 9 April shared the first look of Darbar, which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. This action thriller will be the actor's 167th film. Rajinikanth has also taken up the role of a cop almost 25 years after Pandiyan (1992).

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 19:21:22 IST