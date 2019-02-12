Danny Boyle's upcoming musical comedy, starring Lily James and Kate McKinnon, titled Yesterday

Director Danny Boyle's upcoming musical comedy, featuring Lily James and Kate McKinnon, has been titled Yesterday, according to a tweet by Discussing Film. Trailer Track writes that the film's trailer is likely to debut theatrically in the US along with the release of Dwayne Johnson's Fighting With My Family.

Lily James and Danny Boyle’s upcoming comedy film will be titled ‘YESTERDAY’. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/WNd7HQlKOZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 11, 2019

Boyle will direct the Universal Studios film from a script penned by Richard Curtis of Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral fame

Known to be musically themed and set in the 1960s or '70s, the film will see McKinnon play a talent agent and James as a teacher. EastEnders actor Himesh Patel is also a part of the cast.

Produced by Working Title, the film is expected to go into production in the summer of 2019. Curtis and Boyle will also produce.

The Slumdog Millionaire director was also working on the Bond 25 film, starring Daniel Craig. In August 2018, he quit the franchise after he reportedly "refused to kill off Craig's 007 in spectacular finale to 25th film". It was announced in August 2018 that Boyle had quit over "creative differences".

Yesterday is scheduled to release in the US on 13 September.

