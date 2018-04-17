You are here:

Danny Boyle's upcoming comedy starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon to release in September 2019

Los Angeles: Director Danny Boyle's untitled comedy, featuring Lily James and Kate McKinnon, will be released in the US on 13 September next year.

Boyle will direct the Universal Studios film from a script penned by Notting Hill-fame Richard Curtis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast, which is still being decided upon, also includes Himesh Patel.

Known to be musically themed and set in the 1960s or '70s, the film will see McKinnon play a talent agent and James as a teacher.

Produced by Working Title, the film is expected to go into production in summer of 2019.

Curtis and Boyle will also produce.

The Slumdog Millionaire director is also working on Bond 25 film, starring Daniel Craig.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 14:39 PM