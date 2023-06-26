Daniel Craig, best known for his roles as James Bond, once spoke about his film ‘Tomb Raider‘ with Angelina Jolie. A report by Showbiz Cheatsheet says this is what Craig thinks about this 2001 film. “On something like Tomb Raider, you’re beholden to the fact that you’re—they didn’t have a script. So that’s as simple as that. You can’t start a film without a script,” the actor was quoted.

He added, “Tomb Raider slowed things down for me. It was the worst mistake I’ve made. But it was also a good lesson. The script on that was all over the place, waffling on about eight foot green monkeys and I could just never get my head around what was supposed to be going on.”

Angeline Jolie on the film

I wasn’t satisfied with it. Through the making of that film, we were all still trying figure out how things worked, and we were trying to make the video game into a person, but still it was the video game and still she was a video vixen and she wasn’t quite a solid woman with emotions and feelings.

Jolie attended the dinner with her son Maddox, 21. The special dinner was hosted in honour of South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

“Asia-America relations are important to Angelina`s family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina Jolie has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this State Dinner,” a source told People.

