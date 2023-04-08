Angelina Jolie on working with Denzel Washington in The Bone Collector: 'The best sex I ever had was in this movie'

Hollywood sensation Angelina Jolie is one of the most sought-after and versatile actresses in the industry, who has proved her mettle as an actor time and again. From working in action films to science fiction thrillers, Angelina Jolie has impressed fans with her performance. Among all the successful films that the actress has to her credit, one is the 1999 film The Bone Collector which is based on the 1997 crime novel by Jeffrey Deaver. The film features Denzel Washington in the role of a quadriplegic ex-homicide detective (Lincoln Rhyme) along with Angelina Jolie who played the role of his partner (Amelia Donaghy). The actress in an old interview as reported by Dark Horizons opened up about her experience of working in the film alongside Washington. She also shared how the role ‘drove her insane’ making her go through a varied range of emotions.

Angelina Jolie on working in The Bone Collector

Spilling beans about her experience of working in the 1999 film, Jolie said that it was “less extreme” but nearly drove her “insane.”

“Sometimes with the extreme ones, you’re a character so you are free; this one was like: Be yourself, let those tears fall, be simple, and be still. You can’t hide. Sometimes it can be harder. It was really lonely and I went a bit nuts,” she added while mentioning that leading a film and being responsible for it made her go through a variety of emotions.

‘It was great seducing someone with your mind’: Jolie

While the opportunity of working with Denzel Washington is no doubt an exciting offer for any actor, for Angelina Jolie, it was more than thrilling. Talking about her experience working with the actor, she mentioned having the “best sex” with Washington.

“Of course, it’s more than that. What’s fascinating are the journeys these two characters undertake, and the deep relationship that evolves between them. The best sex I ever had was in this movie. It was great seducing someone with your mind, a huge turn-on,” she said

The remarks made during the promotional tour of the 1999 film did raise a lot of eyebrows among fans.

