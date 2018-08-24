You are here:

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra to reportedly feature in choreographer Bosco Martis's dance film

FP Staff

Aug,24 2018 18:01:34 IST

Sanya Malhotra became the symbol of grit and determination with her portrayal of Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal. Now, reports have emerged that the actress will be seen in a dance film, to be directed by Bosco Martis.

Sanya Malhotra (left) and Bosco Martis. Images from Twitter

Sanya Malhotra (left) and Bosco Martis. Images from Twitter

A DNA report revealed that Sanya has been finalised for choreographer Bosco Martis's film, which is slated to go on floors on later this year.

The duo, Bosco and Caesar (Gonsalves) have choreographed almost 200 songs for over 75 films, including Bang Bang, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab We Met and Badrinath Ki DulhaniaThey run the Bosco Caesar Dance Company in Brampton, Scarborough, Mumbai, Phoolbagan, and Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and choreographer herself and has shared numerous posts on Instagram displaying her talent.

Apart from Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, which will see her sharing a tumultous relationship with her sister, played by Radhika Madan, the actress will feature in Badhai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ritesh Batra’s Photograph, where she will share screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 18:01 PM

tags: #Badhai Ho #Bollywood #Bosco Martis #BuzzPatrol #Dance #Dangal #Pataakha #Photograph #Sanya Malhotra

also see

Pataakha trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj captures Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's chaotic, tumultuous relationship

Pataakha trailer: Vishal Bhardwaj captures Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's chaotic, tumultuous relationship

Pataakha first look posters unveiled by director Vishal Bhardwaj; trailer to release on 15 August

Pataakha first look posters unveiled by director Vishal Bhardwaj; trailer to release on 15 August

Patakha: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's journey as warring sisters captured in first look poster

Patakha: Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan's journey as warring sisters captured in first look poster